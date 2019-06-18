Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, have decided to form a synergy to tackle the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by representatives of the IGP and Adams on Tuesday, during which security situations in the country were reviewed.

Chief of Staff to the IGP, Mr. Jude Nwankor, who led the team of police top hierarchy on the visit, said the reason for the visit was to seek Adams’ support in solving the security challenges in the country, adding that the police would be willing to partner the generalissimo of Yorubaland, giving his deep knowledge and experiences at the grassroots.

“We are happy to relate with you as a prominent voice in Yorubaland. We know there is no way we can secure the grassroots without local intelligence. The IG has indicated interest in seeking your assistance and support and that is why we are here to tell you that the Nigeria Police Force, as an institution, is ready to partner you,” Nwankor stated.

Adams, in his address, commended the IGP for the move, saying: “The visit, as far as I am concerned, is a welcome development and it will go a long way in solving the menace.

“The security situation in the country is becoming too worrisome with cases of killings, kidnapping, raping and banditry that are prevalent across the South West states, and there is an urgent need to curb the menace.”

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, however, enjoined the IGP to be proactive in tackling the various security issues in the country, stating that he believes in boosting local security, and the best measure is to get people at the grassroots involved in local security.

He told the top police hierarchy that as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, there were pressures on him to act on the issues.

Adams, admitted that the Oodua People’s Congress(OPC) was ready to partner the police in solving the security challenges in the country, adding that the group has a history of winning the war against kidnapping, banditry and other social vices.

At the end of the meeting, Adams presented a letter to the IGP, indicating his support to proffer solutions to the insecurity across the country.