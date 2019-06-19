Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, have decided to form a synergy to tackle rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the representatives of the IGP and Adams yesterday, during which security situations in the country were reviewed.

Chief of Staff to the IGP, Mr. Jude Nwankor, who led the team of the police top hierarchy on the visit, said the reason for the visit was to seek Adams’ support in solving the security challenges in the country, adding that the police would be willing to partner with the generalissimo of Yorubaland, given his deep knowledge and experiences in the grassroots.

“We are happy to relate with you as a prominent voice in Yorubaland. We know there is no way we can secure the grassroots without local intelligence. The IGP has indicated interest in seeking your assistance and support and that is why we are here to tell you that the Nigeria Police Force, as an institution, is ready to partner with you,” Nwankor stated.

Adams, in his address, commended the IGP for the move, saying, “The visit, as far as I am concerned, is a welcome development and it will a long go way in solving the menace.

“The security situation in the country is becoming too worrisome with cases of killings, kidnapping, rape and banditry that are prevalent across the South West states, and there is an urgent need to curb the menace.”