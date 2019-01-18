Christopher Oji

There are strong indications that the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, may retain the serving Deputy Inspectors- General (DIG).

The DIGs, who comprise the police management team, were expected to retire with the former IGP Ibrahim Idris, but Adamu, according to a top police source, has decided to retain them.

The top police source said four of the DIGs are Adamu’s course-mates while others are a few months from retirement.

The senior police officer who confided in Daily Sun hinted that the new IGP was of the opinion that it would be a waste of talent and resources to retire his course-mates who still have more than three years to serve in the force.

According to the source, Adamu also thought that apart from his course-mates who still have many years to serve, others have three months to go and Adamu thought it wise to retain them till their time of retirement.

“Adamu is not prepared to redeploy any police officer in a hurry. He wants to change the narratives, the reason he reverted the deployment of Lagos police boss, Imohimi Edgal. He wants to stabilise and explore the experience of the DIGs. Moreover, some of them are his course-mates and he is comfortable working with them. He has already told them to stay and work with him to move the force forward,” he added.

The source further revealed that the new IGP did not want to toe the part of the former IGP, Idris, who recommended the retirement of more than 30 cerebral senior officers, even when they pledged allegiance to work with him.

There were wild speculation that Adamu was going to recommend the retirement of officers who are his senior in rank, as people judged from the actions of his predecessor, Idris, who retired his seniors when he assumed office.

Contrary to the speculations, Adamu has decided to retain all the DIGs who he said still have contributions to make with the wealth of their experiences in the job.

The source said the IGP was of the opinion that the police authorities spent huge sums in training and retraining the officers, who he claimed are still energetic.

The source said that IGP has also kicked against the indiscriminate transfer of officers, especially commissioners of police.