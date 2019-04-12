By Christopher Oji

Inspector-General of Police has redeployed the Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Dolapo Badmus, to the provost department of the Force Headquarters Abuja. Also redeployed to various departments were 10 other senior police officers.

The IGP ordered the officers to resume duty in their new posting with immediate effect as their transfer was backdated to March 2019.

In a letter from the Police Service Commission (PSC) signed by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Alkali Baba Usman, for the IGP, he stated that Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Salisu Gawuna, with Force number 5733 has been transferred from Niger State to Kastina State while Force number 87058 CSP. Dolapo Badmus has been moved from the Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos to the Provosts Department of Force Headquarters, Abuja. Other senior officers were also transferred from one state to the other.

Usman advised that the officers should as a matter of urgency resume accordingly in their new posting.

Badmus was the second female PPRO of the Lagos State Police Command after Ngozi Braide, who was the first female image-maker of the Command.