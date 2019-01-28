From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, is reportedly under immense pressure from the rank and file, as well as outside the Force; to tweak the appointment of new commissioners of police.

Daily Sun gathered that the IGP, who has already embarked on familiarisation visits to top security heads, ministries, commissions, media organisations, among others, to solicit for their support, would name his new team of commissioners of police on, or before the end of the week.

To this end, there has been intense lobby from officers who felt they were shortchanged by the former IGP, Ibrahim Idris, despite their competence and experience in crime fighting.

It was gathered that already, the IGP has been receiving telephone calls from top government officials, National Assembly members, traditional rulers, religious leaders, state governors and other very important personalities in the society; to lobby for their relatives, friends and associates in the new appointments.

It was gathered that some of the callers have already indicated their states of interest especially states considered to be ‘juicy,’ as where their men should be posted to especially as the general election draws near.

Such states, Daily Sun gathered yesterday afternoon, include Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Anambra and Kano.

A top police officer, who declined to be named, because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, disclosed that the IGP, who is under serious pressure, is however “taking his time to select his team so as not to make the mistakes of his predecessor who changed commissioners of police virtually on a weekly, forthnightly, and monthly basis.”

Another source within the police also said “even though there are some of the personalities who the IGP cannot say no to, he is also taking into consideration the security atmosphere in each of the states, to ensure the right person is posted there and do the right thing.

“From all indications, this IGP is not on a revenge mission, he is here to sanitise the police and redeem its battered name and image by Nigerians who see the police an oppressive tool of government.

“That is why since he took over, he has been meeting with top security heads, ministers and other stakeholders to move the police forward.”

The source also said it is normal for him to appoint those he would want to work with; to achieve the desired result.