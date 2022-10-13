From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Isman Baba, Thursday unveiled the logo and mascot of the upcoming 13 biennial police games.

The police games schedule to take place at Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has as theme “promoting sporting excellence towards ensuring fitness for operational exigences and combat readiness”.

Unveiling the logo and the mascot at a ceremony held at the Goodluck Jonathan International Peace Keeping hall in Abuja, the IGP, said of the games would afford police personnel the opportunity to showcase their sporting capabilities and enhance esprit de corp among the security agencies.

Baba, while noting that the games which started in the early 1930s, have produced sportsmen and women who have represented the country in various international sports and won medals, expressed the hope that the upcoming games would create new world record holders to represent the country when the need arises.

He thanked the government and people of Akwa Ibom state for hosting the games.

Earlier In his address, the Sole administrator and director of police sports Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG), Hafiz Inuwa, said over thirty sporting activities have been lined up for the games.

Inuwa, while commending the IGP for his commitment to host the games and concern for the welfare of police sports personnel, promised to produce world record holders during at the end of the competition.

He said under the leadership of the IGP, several sportsmen and women have undergone various kinds of training abroad and won medals for the country.

Also speaking, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, represented by the commissioner of sports, commended the police for entrusting the state to host the game saying is a wise choice.

He said the state has the best stadiums in the world and have hosted some of the best sporting competitions in the world.

The governor who boasted that the state is equipped with quality sports infrastructure, also said it is one of the safest states in the country.