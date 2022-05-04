From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force said it has upgraded its Crime and Incident Database (NPC&IDB) Centre, to aid operatives facilitate easy identification of suspects, crime location, modus operandi, Global Positioning System (GPS) to geolocate crimes.

The upgraded database, the police said, would provide baseline data, using ICT and biometrics, stimulate digital crime-fighting techniques, and accessibility to a one-stop data bank for professional profiling of criminal elements and effective crime data management in the Force.

To this end, the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, has directed the project consultant to fast track comprehensive training of dedicated police personnel who would man the systems across Zonal, State, and Divisional Headquarters for the collection, management, and uploading of biometric data, case files, investigation, and trial processes, to the central database at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database, which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2020, has become imperative, in view of the sophistication of criminals, who now apply technology to perpetuate their nefarious activities.

He also that said the IGP has ordered a full-scale upgrade of all Police Forensic laboratories and digital resource centres across the nation and tasked Forensic Unit officers of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) to effectively apply advanced knowledge acquired at various capacity-building workshops organised in collaboration with foreign agencies and other governmental bodies, ministries, departments and agencies of governments at all levels.

“The Inspector-General of Police emphasised that these developments are in line with his policing agenda to incorporate the application of cutting-edge technology and intelligence-led policing model to operational and investigation functions, in consonance with international best practices. He equally assured Nigerians of the dedication of his administration to bestowing the nation with a people-oriented, endearing and professional police force.”