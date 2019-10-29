Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has been called upon to investigate and prosecute the Osun State House of Assembly member representing Obokun State Constituency, Adeyemi Adewumi, over alleged perjury before the Court of Appeal, Akure.

Kolapo Alimi, one of the counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and House of Assembly candidate in Obokun State Constituency, Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye during the last general elections, made the call at a press briefing in Osogbo, the state capital, at the weekend.

Alimi claimed that in a petition against Adewumi which was signed by one Oyinola Ajayi of the Ajibola Basiru and Co. and delivered at the IGP’s office in Abuja on Friday, copies of which he said were forwarded to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11, Osogbo, Osun State Commissioner of Police and the Director, Department of State Security Service, the lawmaker was alleged to have lied under oath.

He recalled that the Court of Appeal in Akure had, last week fined the lawmaker N100,000 for presenting a purported Record of Proceeding of the state election petition tribunal, which was alleged to be fake during the hearing of his appeal against the judgement of the Osun election tribunal which nullified his election.

Alimi said: “Adewumi lied under oath by swearing to an affidavit to complement a fraudulently generated document and presented same as authentic.”

Quoting from the petition, Alimi said: “Our client was the candidate of the APC House of Assembly Election for Obokun Constituency of Osun State which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 9, 2019. Upon the declaration of the result in which Adewunmi Adeyemi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner, our client instituted a petition before the election tribunal to challenge the result.

“At the conclusion of the petition, the tribunal delivered its judgement on September 2, 2019, where it was ordered that re-run election be held in four polling units. Dissatisfied with the decision of the tribunal, Adewunmi and the PDP appealed to the Court of Appeal, Akure, Ondo State.

“On October 8, 2019, the appeal came up for the first time. While in court on this fateful day, a process entitled: ‘Supplementary Record of Appeal’ was served on us on behalf of Adewunmi and the PDP. After perusing the record, it was discovered that there were discrepancies in it which were inconsistent with the contents of the original ‘Record of Appeal’ compiled and transmitted by the Secretary of the lower tribunal (Aliyu Ahmad) to the Court of Appeal.

“Having seen that the ‘Supplementary Record of Appeal’ was a product of fraud, a motion on notice was filed on behalf of Oyintiloye and the APC, praying the Court of Appeal to strike out the ‘Supplementary Record’ filed by Adewunmi and the PDP.”