From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Righters Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to post what it called a ‘neutral and professional’ police commissioner to Osun State.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, claimed that the removal of a former Police Commissioner, Faleye Olaleye, was not in the good fate of the people.

Onwubiko alleged that Olaleye was transferred for refusing to do the biddings of powerful political forces in the state despite forestalling a crisis that rocked the state recently.

Therefore, he called on the police to let Nigerians know CP Faleye’s offence to warrant his removal after just two months as Commissioner of Police in Osun State despite commendations by the people of Osun for his professionalism.

He said: “As a body committed to the rule of law, human rights, and the good of the society, we are here to raise the alarm on an impending breakdown of law and order in Osun State.

“Recall that after the change of government in Osun State on Sunday, December 4, 2022, a state that was known to be very peaceful, suddenly became a theatre of war as thugs freely carried guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, chasing innocent citizens around.

“By the next day, Monday, December 5, 2022, these thugs went round the state, especially the motor parks, shooting sporadically, maiming many for life and killing a few.

“The Police, under CP Faleye Olaleye, acted promptly and saved the situation from degenerating. But the state government appears uncomfortable with his actions. Immediately, they began to plot his removal.

“Today, we hear that CP Olaleye has been transferred for refusing to do their bidding. Curiously, the person being posted, one CP Patrick Longe, was recommended by another CP from Ede, the country home of the new Governor.

“We equally hear that CP Longe had gone ahead to pledge allegiance to some power brokers in the State.

“To show that even the IGP, Usman Baba, is not pleased with the posting, he sent out a signal posting the new CP, but said it is subject to approval by the Police Service Commission.

“It is so rare that an IGP would subject the posting of a police personnel to the approval of the Police Service Commission.

“The Police Service Commission only has the power on promotion and disciplinary issues, as posting is at the discretion of the IGP.

“To this end, therefore, we call on the IGP to rescind his decision to post CP Longe to Osun State to avoid a breakdown of law and order, as from all indications, he is drafted to the state for a hatchet mission.

“Osun needs a neutral and highly professional Commissioner of Police who is uncompromisingly committed to the maintenance of law and order no matter whose ox is gored.

“They should also let Nigerians know CP Faleye’s offence to warrant his removal after just two months as Commissioner of Police in Osun State and despite the huge commendations by the good people of Osun for his professionalism

“In any case, given the crisis of confidence that has already been brewed, the world is now put on notice that the building tension in Osun is avoidable and they now know whom to hold responsible in the event of any break down of law and order should the IGP insist on foisting CP Patrick on Longe on Osun.”