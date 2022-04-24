Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has called on police personnel to utilise the Nigeria Police Force health facilities in their respective commands and formations nationwide.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said that the call followed recent distribution of hospital equipment necessary for both basic and advanced health services to police hospitals, clinics, and cottage health centres across the country on the basis of need.

“As part of events to mark the 2022 World Health Day, the I-G has ensured the distribution of the acquired medical facilities.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The facilities include, amongst others, 50 oxygen cylinders, 50 oxygen regulators, 52 chemical sprayers, four electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), anesthetic machines and accessories, operating tables, hospital beds/matresses, incubators, autoclaves and suction machines,” he said.

The force spokesman said that the services of police hospitals and health care facilities were not restricted to police personnel alone.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to him, other members of the public can also access and benefit from the services rendered at the facilities across the country.

Adejobi quoted the inspector-general of police as urging police personnel to take advantage of the health facilities and engage in physical exercises, medical checks and good diet to improve their living conditions.

He said that the idea was to reduce avoidable deaths while on duty and subsequently advanced service delivery.

“In the spirit of the 2022 World Health Day, the I-G has urged the public to regularly imbibe good health conditions and environmental sanitation.

“He also called for reduction in the activities responsible for the depletion of ozone layer and other acts that could damage the ecosystem,” he said. (NAN)