From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Following the rise in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim, on the need for the two authorities to work together to end the menace.

Inspector General Baba, accompanied by members of his management team, said he was at the Army headquarters as part of his efforts to effectively tackle rising insecurity in Nigeria.

He said it was important for the military and the police to work together to make the country safe for people to go about their businesses without fear of being harassed and intimidated.

‘I am here because I know this is my first place of call after being decorated in the Villa. I knew the military as a service is the institution I’m going to work with closely,’ the IGP said, explaining the reason for the visit.

‘The circumstances that we are in requires the military… I need to come here and pledge my unalloyed support, collaboration and synergy to the military to enable us provide the required environment for the citizens of this country to go about their lawful activities.

‘The Chief of Army Staff, sir, the Nigeria Police, under my leadership, will be collaborating with the military, particularly the Nigerian Army. We would synergise and look for your cooperation and support in training and whatever that is going to assist us in discharging our duties and responsibilities to the citizens of this country.

‘Sir, crime and criminality is no longer restricted or something that the Nigeria Police or even the security agencies can effectively handle without getting the support from members of the public. And it is because of this reason that we always say security is everybody’s business. We are paid to do it but we need the synergy, cooperation and collaboration of members of the public to enable us provide them with the enabling environment for their activities.

‘I know the Nigerian Army is the next endangered species after the Nigeria Police when it comes to accusations, abuses and all forms of derogatory statements for people who don’t know what we do for the country to sleep well, even for a day. However, there is room for improvement from us; and for us coming together, we will be able to merge forces and confront whatever is before us.

‘So, my purpose of coming this afternoon is to inform you that the Nigeria Police, under my leadership, will always be ready to work with you in whatever way that will make this country to be governable, peaceful and whatever that would make members of the public to go about their lawful businesses peacefully. The security environment is very dicey. We came in at a very demanding era and we have to do something extra, change the narrative and get things done,’ the IGP stated.

Welcoming the IGP and his team to the army headquarters, Gen Attahiru, while congratulating the IGP on on his appointment, said his appointment like that of the Service Chiefs comes at a time when the country is facing many security challenges that includes insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and secessionist agitations.

He commended the cordial working relationship between Army field commanders, police commissioners and officers across the states, and promised the Army’s support for all police programmes, activities and exercises.

‘While the challenges appear daunting, I am confident that with your pedigree, experience and knowledge, you will within the shortest possible time restore the confidence of the populace in the ability of the Nigerian police and indeed all other services to protect and secure our nation,’ he stated.

‘Let me equally use this opportunity to appreciate the officers of the Nigeria Police who tirelessly work to ensure we have a country. I want to assure you that the Nigerian Army, under my leadership, will continue to synergise and support the Nigeria Police to build appropriate capacities so that we can collectively secure Nigeria in line with our constitutional roles.

‘The Nigerian Army is also thankful for approving and allowing us to use your facilities to train our pilots and engineers as we make concerted efforts to establish the Nigerian Army Aviation. I will continue to urge you to to sustain this gesture. Let me assure you once again that the Nigerian Army will continue to support all your programmes, activities and exercises.’