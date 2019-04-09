Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has left Abuja on a visit to Birnin Gwari, village in Kaduna State where bandits attacked and killed two police officers.

The IGP, who was accompanied by some top police officers and the force public relations officer, Frank Mba, left in a police helicopter and expected to have a first hand information on the security situation in the town which has come under frequent attacks by bandits.

Aside visiting the village, the IGP is also expected to hold a crucial meeting with officers and men of the Kaduna State Police Command to find a way forward to prevent some of the attacks and the unnecessary killings of police officers on internal security operations.

He is also expected to hold a town hall meeting with the traditional rulers and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the security situation in the town.

It was gathered that aside the incessant attack on the town by these bandits, the IGP was not happy with the killings of policemen deployed to keep peace in the town. The outcome of the meeting, according to a police source, who does not want to be mentioned, may result to a re-jigging of the security apparatus in the police where some changes may take place in the coming days.

The Kaduna State Police Command had announced the killing of two of its men in a shootout with the bandits who invaded Kakangi village of Birnin Gwari council in large number and attacked the villagers.