From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, has warned that he would no longer tolerate the incessant killings of police officers and attacks on police facilities under any guise in the south East zone of the country.

The IGP, while noting that the Nigeria police force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct, said such unwarranted attacks would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws. He equally reiterated the commitment of the Force to protection of lives and property while stressing that it is vital to respect the lives and fundamental rights of Police officers and other security operatives, in order to enable them advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better.

The IGP, gave the warning in a statement signed by the force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi.

The statement added that to stop the spate of killings and attacks, the IGP, has ordered the deployment of additional operational assets to complement officers and men attached to Operation Restore Peace in the South East, and other launched operations to flush out criminal elements who hide under the guise of aggrieved citizens to perpetrate criminal acts.

