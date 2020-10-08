Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has warned politicians to guard against actions and utterances inimical to the conduct of a a free, fair and credible governorship elections.

The IGP, who gave the warning in Abuja, said he would not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on any person no matter their status in society, who engages in any electoral fraud.

He listed the electoral frauds to include political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and all other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.

Adamu in a statement signed by force public relations officer, Frank Mba said: “With three days to the Ondo Gubernatorial Election, slated to hold on Saturday, 10th October 2020, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has for the umpteenth time, warned politicians against actions and utterances that could be inimical to a free, fair and credible election.

“Specifically, the IGP warns that the full weight of the law will be meted out to anyone, no matter their status in society, who engages in any electoral fraud such as political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and all other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.”

Similarly, the IGP has charged all Police officers and other law enforcement agents deployed for the election to act in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct before, during and after the elections. He warns that Police officers and officers of other law enforcement agencies found acting contrary to their oaths of office or in aid of illicit electoral practices will be strictly and personally held liable with dire legal consequences.