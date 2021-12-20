From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Detectives from the Inspector General of Police Tactical Team, in Akwa Ibom State, have arrested one Eddy Etim Onuka, a youth leader, and four members of his gang, for alleged kidnapping and murder.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon (SP), who made the disclosure while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters, Ikot Akpana-Abia, said the suspects had confessed to using AK 47 rifles during the operations.

Macdon said Onuka, a native of Oron LGA and youth leader of the Rice Miller Association, Oron, masterminded two kidnap incidents, one of which involved one Emmanuel, whom they shot while trying to resist them, and aother, Aniekan, whom they succeeded and collected over N20 million from him.

“This is a clear case of kidnapping and it is a very unfortunate one. They went to abduct one Mr. Emmanuel, who sells engine parts; and when they got there, the man resisted the kidnap, and they shot him. Some other members of the gang are at large, but Eddy Onuka, here, was their leader. By the grace of God, the Special Tactical Team of IGP moved in and effected an arrest. This was the first incident. The second incident, the same Eddy led members of the same kidnapping syndicate and they succeeded this time around in abducting one Aniekan, and collected over N20 million from him as ransom.

“He (Eddy) got N1.2 million, which he used in buying another car. His vehicle was used in committing the crime. They confessed to the fact that they used AK 47 in that particular operation,” Macdon said.

The PPRO reiterated the commitment of the command towards ensuring safety of life and property of the residents, but called on the good people of the state to always volunteer information that could help in combating crime and criminality in the state.