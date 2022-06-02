From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Bello, has disclosed that his administration currently generates N200 billion annually through an aggressive revenue drive in the territory to beat Lagos as the highest revenue generating state in the country.

He said the sum of N1 billion (N500 million each) has been set aside to renovate the National Mosque and National Christian Center, to make them presentable tourist sites for visitors to the city of Abuja.

The minister said this Thursday when he was the guest of the 40th Session of the State House Briefing, organised by the Presidential Communication Team, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Directorate of the Road Transport Service of the Federal Capital Territory Administration said that commercial motorcyclists otherwise known as Okada riders would now require a license to operate within the FCT and its suburbs.

The Director, DRTS, Dr Bello Abdullateef, who was granted permission to respond to questions by State House Correspondents, disclosed that aside from traffic violations, the riders were also being used to deliver hard drugs across the city.

According to Abdullateef, “The menace arising from many Okada riders is not just about traffic violations but also perpetration of crime. Okada is also used to deliver hard drugs across the city.

“It requires a multi-sectoral approach to deal with the menace. We are introducing riders certification for those using okada for dispatch activities.

“Therefore, until you are verified by the directorate of road transport service you may not be able to ride a bike across Abuja. We are remodelling the licensing and regulations as well.

“These would be carried out to dissuade the use of Okada. Total ban has been suggested but it still being considered.”

“Some of the contiguous states are already banning. And if we don’t ban it, FCT will be a dumping ground in a few years,” he added.

