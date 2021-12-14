By Lukman Olabiyi

Inspite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19, Lagos State Government has been able to generate over one billion naira from agriculture as Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), in year 2021.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, at the annual Lagos Food Festival, with the theme: “A Taste of Lagos”, held in Victoria Island.

Olusanya stated that the food festival is a follow-up on the success story of the five editions of the annual Lagos Seafood Festival, which was held from 2012 to 2020.

Added that the event, was an offshoot of the annual Seafood Festival, allowed the state to celebrate its seafood varieties that is spiced up with other exciting side attractions.

She also revealed that the event was put together to allow stakeholders, government officials and residents to unwind and relax with their families.

According to her “We just want to give them the honour, we want to appreciate them for serving the state well, they have gone over and beyond in this year 2021 to deliver food security to a reasonable extent, for the first time in the history of the ministry, we’ve crossed a billion in IGR. So we feel that it’s imperative that we give them some form of appreciation.”

The Ministry also used the occasion to celebrate some of their outstanding staff who assisted to achieve the feat in the last one year. Gifts were given to both junior and senior members of staff and highest revenue generating agencies for outstanding performances were also honored.

Highligt of the event was the appearance of the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was the Special guest of honour and was seen preparing seafood rice with celebrity chef, and the winner of Big Brothet Nigeria Mr. Whitemoney to the delight of all the guests.

