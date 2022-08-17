From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to meet its current revenue target, particularly in the face of economic crunch, the Ogun State government has called on the accountants in ministries and government establishments, to be ingenious and come up with innovative ideas capable of boosting the revenue base of the state.

The State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo, made the call at a meeting with all Directors of Finance and Accounts in various ministries, departments and agencies in Abeokuta.

While noting that the current global and national economic situation has made it expedient for the state to devise ways of shoring up its revenue, the Commissioner sought the cooperation of the accountants in ensuring that government generates enough funds to meet its obligations to the people.

“Because of the current global economic situation, particularly in our country, IGR has become a major factor in the performance of sub-nationals.

“I charge you to come up with ideas on how to increase IGR, block leakages, ensure efficient service delivery in your respective agencies so that government can continue to discharge its responsibilities,” Okubadejo stated.

He assured the accountants that the state government would continue to expose them to training and retraining, seminars and workshops, in order for them to be attuned to modern trends in their profession.

In his remarks, Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, Treasury Office, Mr Tunde Aregbesola, who noted that it was the first time a Commissioner for Finance would be having such interface with the DFAs in the state, solicited the support of government in the areas of training and welfare among others for the accountants.