Security operatives combing Igueben forest in search of victims abducted by gunmen who invaded a train station in the community have rescued another victim, said to be a woman.

Recall that six out of 32 victims that were seized had earlier been rescued, according to the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who briefed journalists on the incident Monday in Benin.

The identity of the rescued woman and details of how she was rescued could not be ascertained at press time.

The spokesman of the Edo Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, however, confirmed the release of the woman.

“Yes, a woman has been rescued making it a total of seven persons that have been rescued so far,” he said.

Thirty-two persons who were intending to board a train at the Igueben train station in Edo State to Warri in Delta were abducted by gunmen at about 4 pm last Saturday and taken to the bush.

The abductors have reportedly made a ransom demand of N620 million for the release of the victims.