From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has commiserated with victims of the Igueben train station abductions in the Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Benin monarch also condoled with members of the family of a policeman, DSP Michael Adams, who lost his life while doing his lawful duty after a successful rescue operation of some of the kidnap victims.

The Oba sent his consolation and condolence messages late Sunday evening at the 2023 universal week of prayers by the Benin City Christians Community which was rounded off in his Palace in Benin, where he prayed that God intervenes in the insecurity in the country.

He commended the security agents and the federal and state governments for the rescue efforts and prayed to God and his ancestors to avert bloodshed in Edo State and Nigeria, before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“We thank God that some persons who were kidnapped at the train station have been rescued alive by security agents. We also send prayers to the family of the policeman who was said to have been killed while doing his job.

“We pray God to comfort his family and give them the wisdom to overcome this loss and grief. It shall be well with the family.

“We should also pray to God to guide our leaders in Edo State. God should use them to promote peace and do the right things and develop the Kingdom. Nobody is perfect. We pray that our democracy will not be turned into ‘democrazy’, according to late Fela Anikulakpo Kuti”, the Oba added.

The Benin monarch while calling on Nigerians to intensify prayers for a peaceful, free and fair 2023 general elections in the country, charged the various religious adherents to love one another and support the development of the nation.

The guest speaker and immediate past President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Reverend Dr Felix Omobude, acknowledged the unique roles of tradition in the Bible, declaring that “God sets up Kings”.

He eulogised the Oba of Benin for his thoughtfulness and uncommon commitment to restoring values, customs and traditions to the society.

The Cleric who dwelt on Apostle Paul’s admonition to Timothy from 1st Timothy Chapter 2, explained that “we are told in the Bible that the King that Judged righteousness, his Kingdom shall live forever.

“Your Majesty, you have done so well in restoring our values. You restored sanity to our youths. You broke land grabbing that made life unbearable for our Communities.

“You have been thoughtful. I watch my television and I see different Communities with issues coming to your Palace for adjudication. It takes the wisdom of God to handle such complex issues.

“I am a thorough Benin man. My parents taught me values before I read my Bible.

“Prostitution and other social vices are alien to us”,

Omobude said.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of Benin City Christians Community, Apostle Godspower Ogbonmwan explained the essence of the year prayer in Oba Palace and thanked God for the good work he has been using the Oba to do beyond Edo State, praying that God strengthens him, his Palace and the Royal family.

Reverend Benjamin Emofomwan and Deaconesses Christiana Omwanghe, took their Bible Reading from Job Chapter 42 verse 1 to 11 in both English and Edo Languages while the Triumphant Choir of Christ’s Apostolic Church of God in the state rendered melodious songs during the prayer session, which was attended by Benin Chiefs, Dukes (Enigie), and other palace functionaries.