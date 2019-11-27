George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe and former Chief of General Staff, Ebitu Ukiwe would co-chair the 40th anniversary celebration of Ahiajoku Lecture Series scheduled to begin on Friday in Owerri, Imo State.

Director General, Ahiajoku Institute, Dr. Amanze Obi, said the 2019 edition scheduled for November 29-30 will witness the full participation of all the states of the former Eastern region and South South region.

He said government of Imo State led by Governor Emeka Ihedioha has revived the cultural event and had gone a step further to elevate it into an Institute of Igbo cultural heritage.

“The festival was last staged in 2012. Many has queried why such an important event was abandoned, but thanks to Governor Ihedioha for reviving it. Come Saturday 30, the pioneer lecturer, Prof. M.J.C. Echeruo, will electrify the convention centre again when he will mount the podium to address Nigerians.”

On Friday, he said, there will be arts exhibition to be followed by the festival colloquium under the chairmanship of Prof. A.B.C Nwosu. “Academic gurus will take turn to speak on ‘the challenges of leadership in a contemporary Igbo Society.’ The Friday event will climax with a cultural night billed at Imo State Council for Arts and Culture (ISCAC) Mbari,” he said.

He pointed out that all prominent sons and daughters of Igboland including prominent persons within the South south region and beyond will be present during the event.

Also, a member of the committee, Mr. Donald Ekenta called on youths to embrace moral education and eschew all forms of immoral knowledge, which he said has kept them away from taking their active roles in the society.

He, therefore, appealed to them to ensure that they avail themselves of the opportunity provided by Ahiajoku Festival to acquire good cultural knowledge of their roots saying deviant behaviours has created a huge gap between many youths and proper knowledge acquisition.