The Greater Iloeje dynasty of Umuodu, Uwani Amokwe autonomous community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu state has announced the demise of their patriarch, Igwe Nwadilibe Paul Iloeje, fondly called N. P. Iloeje.

Aged 89, Iloeje was a renowned author with his imprints on more than 20 books, but most famously known for his two books: “A New Geography of Nigeria,” initially published in 1965 by Longmans Nigeria Limited and introduced into the nation’s school system in 1966, as well as “A New Geography of West Africa”, also published by Longmans in 1972.

The royal father is survived by a greater dynasty of 124 members including his wife, six children, eleven grandchildren, six siblings and others.

A statement by Ogbuefi Victor Iloeje on behalf of the family described the deceased as a consummate leader, scholar, philanthropist, mentor and good family man.

It said that the earlier funeral arrangements have been suspended following the recent ban on weddings, burials and other social gatherings in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, details of his burial ceremonies and the last Ofala will be announced in due course.