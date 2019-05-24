Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has appointed Professor Charles Anrizechukwu Igwe, as the new vice chancellor.

Prof. Igwe will take over from Professor Benjamin Ozumba, whose tenure expires in June.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, D.r Okwun Omeaku, Igwe’s appointment was announced, yesterday, by the Pro-Chancellor, Chief Mike Olorunfemi, after a transparent selection process by the Governing Council.

Prof. Igwe is the current deputy vice chancellor, Administration, of the university. He is a professor of Soil Science, in the Faculty of Agriculture.

He joined the services of the university in 1976, as a Soil Survey Assistant.

Igwe became an academic staff of the institution in 1991 and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2003.

He was appointed deputy vice chancellor (Administration) on April 28, 2016 and was re-appointed in 2018.

The don once represented the university’s Senate as in the Governing Council and had also served as the director of the university’s Advancement Centre.