From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

In the spirit of think-home philosophy, a philanthropist, Dr. Theo Okeke has built a one-kilometre road for his Dimuzo kindred of Umudimkwa, Umudim Nnewi, Anambra State.

The road was commissioned by Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, traditional ruler of Nnewi industrial community at the weekend and attracted the Obi of Umudim, Obi Bennett Okafor; Nnewichi, Obi George Onyekaba, and that of Uruagu, Obi Afam Obi.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said investing in the construction of the tarred road with drainage system on both sides was his way of giving back to society.

He said he had travelled round the globe to discover that it was necessary for individuals to assist in community development as the government could not do it alone.

Okeke said he was making the contribution to his community development in honour of his parents who he described as cheerful givers, adding that he would always maintain the legacy left by his parents.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .