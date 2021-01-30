From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The new Acting Chief Medical Director of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Dr Joseph Ugboaja who assumed office Monday has received showers of blessings from six traditional rulers in Nnewi North Local Government Area and Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, respectively.

The blessings came from His Royal Highness, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, Igwe Nnewi, his Obis, Afam Obi, Obi Uruagu; Benneth Okafor, the Obi of Umudim and George Onyekaba, the Obi of Nnewichi. Others are His Royal Highness, Igwe Dan Udoji, the Igwe of Oraifite and Chief Sunday Anekweizu, the Obi of Irefi who on separate courtesy calls to their domains by Dr Ugboaja and his management team said they wholeheartedly welcomed the new Acting CMD and expressed the wish that Ugboaja would eventually become the substantive CMD.

In his comments, Igwe Orizu said that the office of the CMD is befitting to Dr Ugboaja who he described as a hard-working medical professional. The Igwe urged him to continue to be dedicated to his duties which he noted would fetch him more promotion. He advised Dr Ugboaja to always remain transparent in his dealings as the head of the health institution and to do all he could to carry everybody along.

The Igwe recalled his efforts with other Nnewi indigenes to bring the teaching hospital to Nnewi community. He later promised, through the Crown Prince, to erect a befitting entrance structure to the hospital at the permanent site. He appealed to Dr Ugboaja to expedite action to ensure that the permanent site of the hospital becomes fully operational.

Dr Ugboaja gave Igwe his promise that every machinery had been put in motion for the hospital’s full operation at the permanent site. He thanked Igwe for his effort and fatherly support to the growth and development of the hospital. Ugboaja later promised that the hospital would site a mini clinic at the Igwe’s palace that would serve the Igwe and his household, if a place is made available for that.

Also in his speech, the Obi of Uruagu, Obi Afam congratulated Dr Ugboaja on his position and assured him of his cooperation and support “so long as you work well.” He told Dr Ugboaja that if he worked well in his acting capacity that it would be easy to make him a substantive CMD. He said that Nnewi people deserved more job slots at the teaching hospital which he said had been denied them in the past.

Obi Benneth Okafor of Umudim at his palace told Dr Ugboaja that he saw the hands of God in him when he started the job. He congratulated him and released his blessings, too.

Onyekaba, the Obi of Nnewichi who is incidentally a staff of the NAUTH on his part said Dr Ugboaja had long before his present status demonstrated his ability to be in control as he would always take charge whenever his predecessor, Professor Anthony Igwegbe traveled out for official engagements.

He prayed God to enable him accomplish his heart desire to become the substantive CMD of the hospital at the appropriate time.

Dr Ugboaja and his management team were received at Irefi Oraifite by Chief Anekweizu and his Chairman, Nzuko Irefi, Hon Ifeanyi hummus Chukwulobe.

They said that the visit had reassured them the Ag CMD’s readiness to carry them along.

They pledged their support as a community and appealed for the right proportion of job slots. They said that the Dr Ugboaja had started in acting capacity and wished him to end up a substantive CMD of the hospital. Two women in that community testified to help they received from Dr Ugboaja at the NAUTH many years ago when they faced various challenges as patients at the hospital.

Igwe Udoji also released his blessings on Ugboaja and prayed that he would metamorphose from Ag CMD to the substantive.

In all his response, Dr Ugboaja assured them that he would not disappoint them in their expectations and appealed for the collaboration of the stakeholders to develop the hospital to an enviable position. He reiterated his intention to make the hospital one of the best in Nigeria. He told them that the hospital was ready for public/private partnership for a faster development.

Some of the management staff members in the visit were the Deputy CMAC, Dr Ugochukwu Ejiofor; Head of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Chinyere Onwuka; Head of Accounts, Mrs V.C.Nduka; Head of Works, Mrs Pamela Ohanaja, among others.

Other friends of the hospital in the entourage were Prince Orizu of Orizu Motors who took the team round the visit in Nnewi while the Minority Leader in Anambra State House of Assembly under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Onyebuchi Offor took the team round Oraifite community and later gave them refreshment at his residence.