As the Eze Elects of the 31 Autonomous Communities created on the eve of 29th May 2019 by former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, prepares to receive their staff of office, some notable traditional Rulers in Imo as well as Ohanaeze Youths have kicked against this move.



Okorocha’s led administration had on May 29th issued certificate of recognition to the said Ezes through the then Secretary to the State Government, Mark Uchendu.

The issuance of the letters which took place in Owerri was canceled by Ihedioha led administration through the 9th Imo Assembly on the grounds that the recognition did not follow due process.



Upon assumption of office as governor of Imo state, Gov Uzodinma also sustained the suspension of the Eze elects .



While the suspension is still subsisting, some of the affected traditional rulers upon hearing the creation of New Autonomous Community from Nkwerre,by the Uzodinma’s administration, they began moves, appealing with the relevant agencies to bring up the suspended Communities for recognition.



On this issue, one of the prominent Traditional rulers in Imo, HRM, Eze Dr. Douglas Okwara noted that the rate in which Autonomous Communities were created in Imo by the previous administrations that if Uzodinma’s Administration follows suit, that all the Families in Imo would become autonomous with a Traditional Ruler.



Okwarachukwu who is presently the chairman, south East Association of Christian Traditional Rulers as well as Chairman Isu Council of Traditional Rulers, Orlu Local Government further advised the Governor to borrow a leaf from Anambra State and other South Eastern States with few Autonomous Communities and serenity in such States.



In his submission, the Traditional Ruler of Okporo Autonomous Community, HRH, EZE Barr VNC Ugbala, advised the Government not to think of creating new Autonomous Communities in Imo adding that what Government should do at the moment is to look for a way to engage the youths in gainful employment.



Igboayaka O Igboayaka, president Ohanaeze youth in the state gave an instance with Onicha Uboma Autonomous Community in Ihitte Uboma Local Government with six villages with less than 200 Taxable Adults yet some of the persons in the said village is asking for Autonomy from the mother Community.He added that Uzoubi community and Onicha Uboma are to small to be divided base on numerical strength.