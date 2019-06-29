Willy Eya

Former member, House of Representatives, Chief U.S.A Igwesi has expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for adhering to the conventional and traditional zoning arrangement of the state by insisting that Enugu East Senatorial Zone (Nkanu Zone) produces his successor by 2023. Chief Igwesi said Governor Ugwuanyi has in different fora assured the people of the state that the next governor of the state will automatically come from Nkanu Zone based on equity, fairness and justice. He said the political equation is a tripod and as such, the rotation is complete and must begin where it started ab-initio.

His words: “The gubernatorial journey started with Enugu East Zone with former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani on the saddle for the zone for eight years from 1999 to 2007, after which former Governor Sullivan Chime climbed the saddle for another eight years for Enugu West Zone from 2007 to 2015 which now paved way for Nsukka Zone with the present Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi doing his second tenure which started in 2015 and will end in 2023.”

Igwesi said that justice and equity demand that since the circle has been completed, it is only fair and undoubtedly the turn of Enugu East Zone to start the gubernatorial journey again which will continue seamlessly. The former leader of Enugu State House of Assembly observed that since the political understanding was formulated, any zone who goes against it not only lose but get mocked at by the voting population of the state who believe completely in the existing zoning formula.