Izunna Valentine Igwilo, aka Lavidaloca, has won the third edition of House of Models television reality show. He went home with a car and prizes worth N5 million, while Pamela Miracle Ozor emerged first runner-up, with a cash price of N150,000. The second runner-up Matthew Elizabeth O, went home with a consolation prize.

CEO, House of Models TV reality show, Joseph and Emmanuel Etim, aka The Star Twins, said that the winner emerged with the highest number of votes.

“This year, Season 3, we tried to impact business ideas into these models because, in Nigeria today, if people lack ideas they would not go far. You have to be creative to become successful in everything you do.

“However, models have got to discover that, in Nigeria, there are serious challenges. People have started going to modelling companies, not just the runway because the mindset of people about modelling is the runway. But we have tried to educate people that there is television commercial, acting, and they can go on billboard advertisements, so their mind is now broadened, and they have to appear on television before they can get endorsement jobs.

Beaming with smiles, Igwilo, from Anambra State, said the show was all about modelling and in the entertainment industry, and the organisers have developed a lot of hidden talents in youths.

“I always have stage fright. I can’t be bold talking to the camera and I would forget words easily but during the competition, I was taught how to overcome stage fright. I couldn’t just imagine that I could be a very good actor, which I discovered when I was in the house. It also brought out my presenting skills, which I didn’t know initially.

Pamela Ozor, aka Ozo, first runner-up for House of Models show, had this to say: “The programme has been a good platform. It has been great and wonderful and I appreciate the organisers for what they have done. I had a nice experience in the house, though it was cool and tough. I learnt a lot from the show, which I am going to use in my career.”

In the same vein, second runner-up, Matthew Elizabeth O, said that being the second runner-up, “I feel good even though I didn’t emerge as the winner of the competition.”