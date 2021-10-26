From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The President General of the Tiv socio-cultural Organisation known as Mdzough U Tiv (MUT) worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh (CP retd), has appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to assist in locating the whereabouts of missing Vanguard journalist Tordue Salem.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, the retired Comptroller of Prisons in a statement made available to newsmen also called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and other heads of security agencies in the country to do everything in their power to ensure the release of the missing journalist from his abductors.

Ihagh also strongly condemned Salem’s abduction even as urged security agencies to bring him back alive so that he can reunite with his family and colleagues who have become traumatised over his disappearance.

‘I also appeal to the abductors to release him without further delay and unconditionally as I call on Vanguard newspaper to suspend its publication until Salem is found as a protest also calls on journalists in the country to protest the missing colleague until he is released,’ Ihagh said.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .