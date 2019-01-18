The 2018/2019 Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi football tournament tagged ‘Gburugburu Continuity Cup’ for youths in Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency, ended in jubilation yesterday as Ihe ward football club emerged champion by trashing the defending champion Ala-Agu 4-1

The tournament which was facilitated by Dr. Pat Asadu, Member representing Nsukka/Igboeze South in the national assembly and People Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the Constituency, Hon. Pat Asadu, kicked off on 23rd December 2018 with teams from the 36 wards that made up the two local government that competed.

The final which took place at Government Field Nsukka was witnessed by over 4000 football enthusiast and stakeholders in the area , saw team from Ihe ward from Nsukka LGA defeating Alor-Agu ward football team from Igboeze South LGA by 4:1

It was all win win for Nsukka LGA as its female football team also defeated Igboeze South female team by 2:0 in a novelty match earlier in the day to add colour to the event.

In a remark Dr Pat Asadu expressed satisfaction on the conduct of players, fans and match officials during the tournament which he said had promoted peace and unity in the area.

The highlight was the presentation of trophies and cash of N1m to the winner Ihe FC, N750,000 to second position to Ala-agu FC and N500, 000 to the third position, Obpuka FC.