Kelechi Iheanacho physically attacked a reporter, who requested for an interview after the Super Eagles training in Lagos ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

The Leicester City striker would have come to blows but for the maturity of Brila FM reporter, Yinka Oyedele, according to Tobi Peters of TVC.

“He only asked for an interview and Kelechi (Iheanacho) pushed and shoved him aside,” narrated Peters, who witnessed the incident.

“He disgraced the reporter in front of everyone.

“I was highly disappointed in the player. Personally, I will not accept such ill manners.

“He must be called to order.”

Oyedele himself said he simply requested for an interview during an open media parley before he was attacked by the striker.

Both the NFF and the Sports Writers Association (SWAN) are yet to make official statements.

