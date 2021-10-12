Kelechi Iheanacho’s brilliant strike against Millwall in the Carabao Cup is up for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month award for September 2021.

Two minutes to the end of the game, the Foxes doubled their lead as the Nigeria international belted the ball into the roof of the net.

Iheanacho’s effort is on a six-goal shortlist for the monthly accolade, alongside goals from Foxes first teamers Jamie Vardy who has been double nominated, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes.

Also selected is Leicester City’s development squad midfielder, Tawanda Maswanhise for his effort against Everton U23s.

Last month, Iheanacho figured in five matches for Leicester City in all competitions and had two other goal involvements, bagging assists against Napoli (Europa League) and Burnley (Premier League).

Voting for the Goal of the Month closes on Sunday, October 17.

