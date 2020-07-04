Emma Njoku

Kelechi Iheanacho has charged his teammates to up their game when Leicester City hosts Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

The Foxes have not won any of their league fixtures since the restart of the Premier League after the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Brendan Rogers charges’ last defeat to Everton was their third in their last five away games after winning seven out of nine previously, and Iheanacho has called his teammates to put the 2-1 defeat at the Goodison Park behind and focus on today’s clash against Crystal Palace.

“We need to do more and get back to winning ways. In the next game, we need to fight and get the three points. We did a bit more in the second half (against Everton), but we need to do more if we [want] to compete. We have six games left, so we need to compete. We need to get our mentality right, to fight until the end,” the Nigeria international told LCTV ahead of today’s clash against the Eagles.

Iheanacho came off the bench to score the Foxes’ only goal against Everton on Wednesday to take his tally to eight goals as a substitute. Only Olivier Giroud (16) has more in that time frame, since making his Premier League debut in August 2015.

Despite playing as back up to Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez, the Super Eagles striker has scored nine goals in all competitions for the Foxes this season.