Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho has congratulated English man and Foxes teammate, Jamie Vardy, on becoming one of the few players to have managed 100 Premier League goals in a hugely successful career.

After a goalless first forty-five minutes, Iheanacho opened the scoring for Brendan Rodgers men before Vardy bagged a brace to hand the Foxes their first win in five matches.

Iheanacho can be pleased with his goalscoring output so far this season, with his strike against Palace his 10th goal this campaign. It is the first time, since his maiden season at Manchester City, that the Super Eagles striker would net double figures.

But Vardy took all the shine on the day, after scoring his 100th and 101st Premier League goals of an incredible career.

Iheanacho expressed his happiness and admiration for his strike partner on Twitter, where he wrote:

“Back to winning ways. Congrats to @vardy7 on reaching the 100 club.”