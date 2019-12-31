Kelechi Iheanacho was delighted to get on the scoresheet as Leicester City registered a 2-1 win against West Ham in their final game of 2019.

And the Nigeria international has given credit to two of his Foxes teammates; James Justin and Ayoze Perez, for assisting him score his fifth goal of the season in six appearances across all competitions.

Five minutes before half time at the London Stadium, James Justin lofted a cross in for Pérez to head it back across goal and there was Iheanacho to head home the opener.

Speaking to LCFC TV at full-time, Iheanacho said: “It came like a surprise! The cross was good from JJ (James Justin) and Ayoze Pérez kept it in and I was at the right place at the right time to head it in, so I’m happy.

“It’s always a good feeling to get a goal in the team. So, as a striker, you always want to get a goal and I’m not playing too much, so you have to keep your mentality up there, so you need to keep going”.

The Foxes number 14 continued: “Whenever you get a chance, you take it, so I just need to keep my head up, keeping working hard every day, so if I get my chance, I’ll take it.

“I’ll keep going as a professional, so I just have to keep going”.

Few months ago, the Taye Academy product had been linked with a departure from the King Power Stadium in the winter transfer market due to a lack of first team opportunities but rumors of a possible move have ended as he has emerged as an impact player for Brendan Rodgers’ side.