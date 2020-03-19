Four attack-minded Nigerian players in the shape of Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Heracles Almelo’s Cyriel Dessers, SC Heerenveen’s Chidera Ejuke and Nantes’ Moses Simon have reached the highest market values in their respective careers.

According to the updated market values published by transfermarkt.com, Iheanacho is now valued at 15 million Euros, which equals his highest market value he first reached on June 28, 2017.

The Taye Academy product had been in brilliant form since the start of the season, scoring a career-best four goals in the League Cup and has the same number of goals combined in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Moses Simon’s price was updated on March 13, 2019 and the Levante-owned winger is now worth eight million Euros.

The Super Eagles star contributed to an impressive 17 goals (9 goals, 8 assists) in 30 matches across all competitions, no wonder Nantes wanted to offer him a permanent deal.

In these days of inflated transfer fees, Belgian-born frontman Dessers was valued at one million Euros just before he joined Heracles Almelo but had seen his market value quadruple at four million Euros with effect from March 12.

His low price tag could mean several clubs would be scrambling for his signature when the window reopens.