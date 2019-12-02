Out of favour Nigeria striker, Kelechi Iheanacho last-gasp strike ended his 13-month goal drought in Leicester City 2-1 win over Everton at the King Power Stadium yesterday.

Jamie Vardy had equalised for Leicester in the 68th minute after Richarlison had given Everton a deserved first-half lead. A draw would have been a fair result and a boost for under-pressure Everton boss Marco Silva but Foxes substitute Iheanacho fired home after a late counter-attack to seal a sixth successive league win for Leicester.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but after an agonising VAR wait the decision was overturned, sparking scenes of joy for the hosts and dejection for Everton.

Leicester moved back above Manchester City and are three points ahead of the champions with 32 from 14 games, eight behind Liverpool.