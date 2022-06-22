Nigeria international and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has been granted UK citizenship, owngoalnigeria.com reports.

Iheanacho completed the process during the last international break and was shy; he missed the two friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador respectively in the United States and also the first two qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was in Nigeria for a wedding and sources close to the 25-year-old revealed he has successfully picked up a British passport in addition to the Nigerian passport he carries.

For now, his focus is how to be in the plans of new coach, Jose Peseiro whose style of play suits his abilities to finish chances. Peseriro’s decision to play 4-4-2 in two straight games is said to have excited the forward as that’s almost the same system he’s used to at Leicester City.

