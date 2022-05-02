With a place in their first ever-European final at stake, Brendan Rodgers rested a number of players on Sunday

Kelechi Iheanacho’s beautifully taken 91st minute consolation helped Leicester reduce the deficit against Tottenham as they lost 3-1.

A Heung-Min Son double and Harry Kane goal were all Spurs needed to dispatch the Foxes off with Leicester playing second fiddle all game.

A comedy of defensive errors meant Leicester laboured all game to contain the Tottenham attack that had failed to have a shot on target in more than 180 minutes of football.

Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison were all rested in the game as Iheanacho partnered Zambian attacker, Patson Daka in the attack.

Tottenham proved to be the better side on the day scoring in the 22nd minute through Kane’s 13th goal of the season.