Bunmi Ogunyale
In-form Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho will hunt for sixth Premier League goal as Leicester City and Arsenal go head to head tonight at the Emirates Stadium.
Iheanacho will also be gunning for his eleventh goal in all competitions against the former Premier League champions.
It is the first time the Nigerian scored in back-to- back league games this term having scored in last Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Everton, and the second overall after doing so in the two-legged EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa.
The Foxes remain in third place as a result of the victory, but will need to be watchful of Chelsea and Manchester United who are just one and three points behind, respectively, on the table, which is making for an intense race to finish in the lucrative Champions League places.
They travel to the British capital to confront Arsenal – who saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday with Super Eagles hopeful, Bukayo Saka scoring his first-ever Premier League goal.
Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey remain side-lined for the Foxes, but Brendan Rodgers could once again start both Vardy and Iheanacho after both scored last time out.
