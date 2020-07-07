The Foxes remain in third place as a result of the victory, but will need to be watchful of Chelsea and Manchester United who are just one and three points behind, respectively, on the table, which is making for an intense race to finish in the lucrative Champions League places.

They travel to the British capital to confront Arsenal – who saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday with Super Eagles hopeful, Bukayo Saka scoring his first-ever Premier League goal. Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey remain side-lined for the Foxes, but Brendan Rodgers could once again start both Vardy and Iheanacho after both scored last time out.