Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is in cloud nine after overcoming his 10 months goal drought.

Iheanacho was dropped by coach Gernot Rohr from the Super Eagles squad that competed and won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, after an uninspiring season with the Foxes.

The Nigerian international however, ended his 10-month drought, when he headed in the second goal of Leicester City’s 3-0 pre-season win over Cambridge.

The former U-17 World Cup Golden Ball winner bagged a brace in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Rotherham United in their pre-season friendly encounter at the Aesseal Stadium just four days later.

“I am delighted, I am happy getting two goals today,” Iheanacho said.

“Hopefully I can take that into the season.

“I think it’s important for my confidence. It has been a long time coming, but I am happy again. I think I can take it fully into the season.

“We have a big squad, so many players who are good footballers. Everyone is competing and fighting for a place.”

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers admitted to seeing a rejuvenated Kelechi since the club’s preseason training began and challenged the former Manchester City striker to take that same form into the season proper.

“What (Kelechi) has to do, and I’m sure he will, is take his training form into the games,” Rodgers told LeicestershireLive.

“He’s been absolutely top class in training over pre-season, he’s been amazing. When we were away in Evian and he played in the practice game, he scored four goals out of five. He was sensational.