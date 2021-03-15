Kelechi Iheanacho wept profusely after registering his first ever Premier League hattrick on a day Leicester cruised to a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield Utd.

The gulf in class between the two sides was immediately apparent, with Leicester coming close to breaking the deadlock in the early going.

Timothy Castagne found joy down the left operating as a wingback, picking out a superb cross that found Ayoze Perez inside the box.

The Spaniard glanced a header towards the far post, but Aaron Ramsdale reacted quickly to tip the ball onto the post.

The Sheffield Utd goalkeeper was again in the heat of the action moments later, being alled upon to deny Jamie Vardy’s low strike from a tight angle.

Leicester remained patient throughout the half, and were eventually rewarded for their efforts when taking the lead five minutes before half-time.

Vardy broke free down the left before fizzing an accurate ball across the face of goal for strike partner Kelechi Iheanacho to tap in from close range.

The hosts came close to doubling their advantage after the break when Vardy and Iheanacho again combined.

Iheanacho this time turned provider, but Vardy’s effort was expertly headed off the line by Chris Basham.

The writing was on the wall, however, and Leicester put the game beyond reach in the 64th minute when Perez capitalised on Sheffield Utd sloppiness.

Leicester recovered possession on the half-way line seconds after a Blades free-kick. Perez was the ultimate beneficiary, slotting his strike inside the far post from the edge of the area.