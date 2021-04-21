Red-hot Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has rejected suggestions that he could be back at Manchester City if the club triggers a clause that empowers them to buy him back.

The clause was inserted in the deal that took him to the Foxes in 2017 and after struggling to find his feet; the 24-year-old is presently one of the hottest strikers in the English Premier League.

His goal earned Leicester City a 1-0 win over Southampton and also a spot in the final of the FA Cup for the first time in over 50 years. He now has 15 goals in 31 games with 10 coming since the start of the year 2021.

Owing to his recent fantastic goal return, talks went viral on Manchester City triggering the buy back clause which is worth 50 million with City also struggling to score goals lately.

All time top scorer, Sergio Kun Aguero will also leave the club in the summer, clearing the path for another striker before the start of next season and talks of resigning Iheanacho has been murmured.

However, the Nigeria international says he’s not interested in returning to City after waiting for his time at Leicester City and now cemented his spot as a regular owing to his goal-scoring run.

“Everyone has their route in football and this is mine. It wasn’t only Aguero at City I was behind. There were five strikers. It was a long queue. I was behind Stevan Jovetic, Edin Dzeko, Alvaro Negredo and Wilfried Bony. It was quite long! But I trained, loving football and trying to improve every day, and I did start playing.

“Then I came to Leicester and I saw another queue. A queue with Vardy, Shinji Okazaki, Islam Slimani and the rest, but I am still alive and here and there is hope every day. So I am happy and loving football,” he told The Athletics.

“I am not leaving Leicester at the moment but if I ever do then I will be careful not to get into any more queues!”