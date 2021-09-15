Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has insisted there will be no complaints from him that he has yet to start a game for Leicester City this season despite what he showed last season.

Iheanacho, 24, fired 19 goals in the Premier League to finish as Leicester City leading scorer ahead of Jamie Vardy, who has enjoyed such distinction for the past years.

However, he has only been a sub in the team’s first four league games so far.

“Of course I had a pretty good season at the end of last season, but honestly I am not bothered about what’s going on,” Iheanacho told the BBC.

“Now we have new players come in and we have a big squad. We need everybody to win trophies and games.”

“It’s going to be an important season and we have so many games and different competitions,” he added.

