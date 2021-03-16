Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho has jokingly said that he has 14 more hat tricks to go after scoring his first league hattrick in the Foxes win over the Blades.

Following the match, Iheanacho joked that he has more hat tricks to score and has saved one for the Super Eagles at the World Cup.

The former Manchester City man said this in a video posted on Wilfred Ndidi’s Instagram stories. The Nigerian international also revealed Lionel Messi called him for a hat trick, and he has sent one of the 14 left to the Barcelona legend.

With his hat trick, Iheanacho is now the sixth player to have scored three times in a Premier League game for Leicester.

Meanwhile, Leicester City midfielder, Ayoze Perez is raving about his partnership with Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy following their 5-0 humiliation of Sheffield United in Sunday’s Premier League outing.

The Spanish playmaker played a pivot role as Vardy and Iheanacho led the Foxes’ attack at the King Power Stadium.

Perez described the combination between the trio as a problem for defenders and he thinks the Foxes could have scored more goals.

“We played really well, trying to find each other,” Perez told the club website. “It’s hard for the defenders because we’re in a position where I can receive between the lines. They are pinning the centre-backs and then, as soon as any of us can turn, everyone is running in behind.

“It’s not easy for the defenders. We’ve got players with quality, so it’s about the understanding with each other and I think we did really well.

“We created a lot of chances. It could have been more goals, but it’s a positive performance for us.”