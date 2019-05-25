Super Eagles and former Manchester City player, Kelechi Iheanacho has said that he would play his normal game when AFCON hostilities beignet month in Egypt.

He disclosed this to footballlive.ng at the traditional wedding of Wilfred Ndidi. “I don’t need to impress anyone in Super Eagles AFCON camp, I will play my normal football, hopefully, i can get selected for the tournament. He said.

I am always ready to play for my country, I have done that in the past and now I’m ready to do that again in the AFCON if selected.

According to the best player of U 17 World Cup 2013, I don’t believe I’m off form, i do train regularly and i still make the 18 man squad of my team week in, week out.

It is not my decision to sit at the bench sometimes but i have to respect the coach’s decision.

I am getting set for camp next week after the short break, The player who concluded by saying he does not want to discuss his future in Leicester city, I am here in Nigeria for holiday, everything about my future lies in the hands of my Intermediary.