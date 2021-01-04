The Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has appointed a finance and corporate governance expert, Mrs. Ogechi Iheanacho, as a Non-Executive Director, effective January 2, 2021.

A statement addressed to the stakeholders and investing public by the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko, Iheanacho’s appointment follows the retirement of Patrick Buruche, also a Non-Executive Director, effective December 31, 2020.

According to the release, Mrs. Iheanacho will be bringing to the Board, her finance and corporate governance expertise, having served as Financial Dealer, Treasury and Fund Manager with Associated Discount House Limited (now Coronation Merchant Bank Limited) and as Legal Counsel in the Secretariat of Fidelity Bank Plc.

She is a thorough-bred professional and Director on the boards of Harmony Trust and Investments Company Limited and Regal Investment Company Limited. She is also a Trustee of the Living Foundation Orphanage, Lagos.

Iheanacho graduated with LLB Hons from the University of Westminster, London, UK, where she was awarded the Geofery Reday Prize for the best result in Company Law.

She also holds a Master’s Degree in Commercial and Corporate Law (Merit) from the University of London (University College, London). She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), an Associate of the Chartered Governance Institute, UK, and a member of World Commerce and Contracting (formerly International Association for Contract and Commercial Management).