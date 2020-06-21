Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho has had his ups and downs since transferring to Leicester City from Manchester City in the summer of 2017, but was in good form before the enforced break.

Iheanacho is the Foxes go-to striker when former England star, Jamie Vardy, is not available for selection, and the Nigerian has been impressive this season, contributing to 12 goals (eight goals, four assists) in 18 matches.

Former Liverpool and Leicester City star, Emile Heskey, acknowledged that Iheanacho has not done badly, but highlighted what is always missing from his game, compared with Jamie Vardy’s.

Speaking just before the start of the ongoing game between Watford and Leicester City at Vicarage Road, Heskey said on Premier League Productions: “When you look at Leicester, without Jamie Vardy, it doesn’t tick as well, they understand what runs he wants to make, they understand where he wants the ball and you know he’s a finisher. “Iheanacho has come in and done very well, but he doesn’t have that fire in his belly like what Jamie Vardy does.”