Kelechi Iheanacho is seemingly in contention to be included in Leicester City’s matchday squad when they tackle Victor Moses’s Spartak Moscow in a Europa League tie at Otkrytiye Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, Iheanacho was spotted boarding a plane at the East Midlands Airport in Nottingham, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, he will be at the disposal of manager Brendan Rodgers for tomorrow’s match in Moscow.

The Nigeria international striker was refused entry into Poland for the matchday two clash against Legia Warsaw due to a passport issue.

Super Eagles teammate Wilfred Ndidi is definitely out of this one due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Premier League fixture against Burnley on September 25.

Iheanacho is in scintillating form heading into the match against the Muscovites, scoring or assisting in each of his last four games in all competitions.

Leicester City have no margin for error if they are top Group C and advance to the last 16 of the Europa League as they are currently sitting bottom of the table with just one point, so manager Rodgers is expected to name a strong starting lineup.

Iheanacho starred as Leicester City defeated Manchester United on Saturday and the highlight of his performance was setting up the goal scored by Youri Tielemans in the first half.

