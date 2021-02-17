By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ striker, Kelechi Iheanacho yesterday confirmed the death of his aunty who passed away following an undisclosed ailment.

Iheanacho, whose Leicester City side will be playing away to Czech Republic giant, Slavia Praha in tomorrow’s UEFA Europa league round of 32 clash, disclosed this via Instagram story.

Even though he has been instrumental for the Foxes during the group stage of the continental tournament, the embittered goal poacher hinted he is likely to boycott the next duel due to the sad news that lured his family into mourn.

“R.I.P aunty,” he wrote while displaying tears with a social media emoji.

Before the sad incident, the 24 -year -old goal king, recently emerged the Foxes man of the moment after his loan goal inspired the Brendan Rodgers team to the English FA Cup quarterfinal stage.

In a similar vein, the erstwhile FIFA Under 17 Golden Boot winner remains Leicester City leading highest goal scorer in the ongoing UEFA Europa league season. With three goals recorded in group stage, he is keen on jostling for the tournament golden boot award.